Insane Clown Posse made an appearance at AEW Dynamite in Detroit, MI.

After Vince Russo stated on Wednesday that Tony Khan had invited the Insane Clown Posse to AEW Dynamite, the longtime duo was spotted alongside the AEW President just before the live broadcast got underway at the Masonic Temple.

Viewers watching MyAEW caught a brief glimpse of Khan standing with Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope before the show. Khan also introduced the pair to the live crowd, referring to them as his “two good friends.”

Earlier in the day, Russo claimed on The Coach and Bro Show with Jonathan Coachman that Khan had personally invited ICP to attend the Detroit event.

In addition to their pre-show appearance with Khan, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope also appeared on the AEW Advance pre-show ahead of Wednesday night’s Dynamite.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.