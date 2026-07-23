Ivy Nile is the latest WWE Superstar to confront inappropriate fan behavior at ringside.

Newly surfaced footage shows Nile making her entrance for a WWE Main Event match against Thea Hail when a fan reached over the barricade and grabbed her arm as she walked toward the ring.

Nile immediately pulled her arm away before turning toward the fan and shouting in response (see video below). After the brief confrontation, she continued her entrance and proceeded with the match as scheduled.

The incident comes just days after Fallon Henley dealt with a similar situation following Fatal Influence’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship victory at Saturday Night’s Main Event (Watch Video Here). During the post-match celebration, a fan reached out and touched Henley, prompting her to later address the incident on social media with a message telling fans not to put their hands on the wrestlers.

WWE Main Event was taped in Detroit, MI. after 7/20 episode of WWE Raw.