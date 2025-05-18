R-Truth’s eccentric antics in WWE have long been a staple of his entertaining character, and one of his recurring gags in recent years has been declaring John Cena his childhood hero—despite the fact that Truth is actually older than Cena himself.

This humorous bit has now built to a match between the two WWE Superstars, set to take place at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During an appearance at the recent Philadelphia Fan Expo, Cena was asked for his thoughts on Truth’s ongoing claim. The Undisputed WWE Champion couldn’t help but point out the obvious inconsistency with a dose of trademark sarcasm.

“How in the space-time continuum can I be R-Truth’s childhood hero when he’s 150 years old,” Cena questioned. “It doesn’t make any sense!”

In related news, R-Truth has updated his Twitter/X profile picture (see below), showing himself in full John Cena gear, complete with a trademark Cena pose.

Fans can catch Cena and R-Truth go head-to-head in non-title action at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025. The show will emanate from Tampa, Florida, airing live on NBC and streaming via Peacock.