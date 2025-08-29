“The Last Time Is Now” for John Cena to make right some of the things he felt he did wrong during his memorable heel run during his farewell year in WWE.

During the WWE Clash In Paris “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France on Friday afternoon, that is exactly what the future WWE Hall of Fame legend did.

Cena admitted to a past mistake while going back and forth with his scheduled opponent at Sunday’s WWE Clash In Paris premium live event, Logan Paul, in the opening segment of the August 29 episode of WWE SmackDown.

After verbally sparring with Paul for a few minutes about being the future of WWE and how without the fans there is no WWE or future, Cena pointed out one specific fan in the crowd, leading to an emotional moment for the viewing audience in the building, and watching at home.

Cena left the ring and went directly up to the familiar face of the young fan he brutally insulted on the March 17 episode of WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium during his first promo since his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

While he referred to the young Brussels fan as “toxic” during the infamous heel promo from a few months ago, the “Never Seen 17” time world champion would go on to offer a sincere apology to the youngster and telling him he was having a bad day when he insulted him in the past. The kid responded by telling Cena, “I love you … and thank you.”

Prior to the apology at today’s WWE SmackDown in Lyon, the young fan that went viral following Cena’s “toxic” remark to him in Brussels recorded a video of himself reacting to the situation, which you can watch below, where he insisted that “John Cena will always be [his] hero.”

“John Cena pointed his finger at me [and] I was honored,” the fan stated in his initial video response to the viral heel Cena moment from 3/17 in Brussels. “I didn’t know he was going to sh*t on me, but I understood he was in character. To me, John Cena will always be a hero.”

John Cena vs. Logan Paul takes place as one of the featured matches at the WWE Clash In Paris premium live event scheduled for this Sunday, August 31, 2025, live from Paris, France via Peacock. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/31 for live WWE Clash In Paris results coverage.

JOHN CENA APOLOGIES TO THE KID HE BULLIED IN BELGIUM! THAT WAS HEARTFELT AF, I'M TEARING UP 😭😭😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/c8ooCpwtpO — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) August 29, 2025

There are no hard feelings between this young man and @JohnCena 🫶 pic.twitter.com/45FFgPd5ad — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2025