In a recent episode of his vlog, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul addressed criticism regarding his rapid rise within the company, acknowledging that not everyone in the locker room may be thrilled with the opportunities he’s received.

“It’s my understanding that some of my peers aren’t happy that I get these shots so quickly in my career,” Paul said, addressing the perception among some WWE talent. He went on to explain that the buzz and attention he generates is a major factor in why he’s consistently placed in high-profile matches. According to Paul, fan engagement and visibility are key drivers behind WWE’s decision to continue spotlighting him.

The remarks drew a direct response from fellow WWE star Karrion Kross, who took to social media to offer a pointed but thoughtful reaction to Paul’s comments.

“It’s been brought to my attention that somebody in WWE thinks that his peers have a problem with his position in the company,” Kross began. “He still doesn’t get it. No one has a problem with his position. The problem is that, for some people who have put 20, even 30 years in, they were told that there is a certain skillset they have to acquire.”

Kross elaborated on the disconnect between the traditional path many wrestlers have taken and the current landscape, where outside popularity can fast-track success in WWE.

“Putting time in was going to equate to having very particular opportunities. Those opportunities don’t seem to be available for those people now because they did not build a brand outside of the company,” he explained. “For an extended period of time, no one was allowed to build a brand outside of the company. That’s the issue. That’s the problem.”

He continued, “This person who believes everyone has a problem with him, it’s not about him. Anyone can be him and people would have a problem with that. If people were told, when they went to professional wrestling schools, that they had to build a brand outside of the company in order to position them better to have the opportunities that they could knock out of the park, that’s exactly what they would have done.”

Kross added that professional wrestlers possess some of the most dedicated work ethics around, and had they known earlier what was truly required to succeed in the evolving industry, many would have pursued those avenues. “Now, for some of those people, it’s too late.”

He posed a challenging question in closing: “So, I ask that person, what are we supposed to do? What are we supposed to do? Are we just going to wipe out an entire group of performers that have been doing this for an extended period of time because it’s impossible for them to catch up to that advantage?”

Despite his critical tone, Kross clarified that he holds no animosity toward Paul.

“Me personally, I’m actually learning from that person and I see how the business is responding to that person. I don’t dislike that person. I think that person is great, which I’ve been on record to say. I like that person. I think they’re very cunning. I think they do the things that I wish Sami Zayn would do, and then he’d be World Champion.”

He concluded with a note of surprise at how Paul seemed affected by the criticism: “I just don’t think he still gets it. I’m actually shocked that he’s rattled in the way that he is about this because he doesn’t have to be, but here we are. I think you guys get it, though.”

