Kevin Owens addressed the uncertainty surrounding his neck issues in a new video released on Sunday.

A one-on-one match between Owens and Randy Orton was originally slated for WWE WrestleMania 41. However, plans were scrapped after Owens revealed he was forced to take time away from the ring due to a neck injury.

Owens took to X to share a video update on his condition. He clarified that he hasn’t undergone surgery and no operation has been scheduled yet. He also mentioned that doctors are still trying to determine the best course of action for his recovery.

“Hey guys,” Owens began in the video. “So I haven’t been around in a little while and I know a lot of people are wondering what’s going on with my neck and the neck surgery and all that stuff so I figured I’d take today to update you all… So, first, we don’t have a surgery date yet. I have not had surgery yet. Despite reports that are contrary. We’re still gonna try and figure out what the best way to go about it all is, exactly what needs to be done. So we’re kind of figuring that out still. So, there’s a lot of uncertainty but hopefully in the next few weeks, we get clarity and we do the surgery and then we go from there.”

Later in the video, “The Prize Fighter” summarized the situation by stating, “I don’t know what’s happening with my neck. So, we’ll figure it out.”

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Kevin Owens’ neck issues continue to surface.

