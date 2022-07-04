WWE has released the full Money In the Bank Diary video for new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

WWE has cameras following Morgan as she arrived to the MGM Grand Garden Arena for Saturday’s Money In the Bank event. The diary video below shows Morgan preparing for the event, then how she reacted after winning the Women’s MITB Ladder Match, which opened the show. The video stays with Morgan after she cashed in her briefcase to win the SmackDown Women’s Title from Ronda Rousey, who had just retained over Natalya.

“As crazy as it sounds, not that I’ve thought the journey would end here, but I’ve already realized that the work is just getting started. This is just the very beginning, so I have a lot more work to do, I have a lot more to prove… I have a lot more to prove because I don’t want to just be champion, I want to be… I want to be the greatest women’s champion we’ve ever had. There’s a lot of work to do,” Morgan said, smiling.

It’s believed that Rousey vs. Morgan will take place at WWE SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville.

You can see Morgan’s full video below:

