The Paul Brothers are having a field day at the expense of “The Notorious”.

The UFC 329 main event on July 11 in Las Vegas, NV. was a show that featured the highly-anticipated return of “The Notorious” Conor McGregor against Max Holloway after five years away from the sport due to a leg break and multiple non fight-related issues.

It did not go well.

The fight literally didn’t even get started before it was called off, as McGregor came out with a flying kick that saw his knee buckle upon landing. He attempted another kick, only to once again collapse, before seconds later the referee waved the fight off, giving Holloway the win.

The early talk is that McGregor suffered a potential ACL tear, or meniscus damage, however the exact injury and severity is still unknown.

Not showing much compassion was another injured reserve talent under the TKO umbrella, WWE Superstar Logan Paul of The Vision faction on WWE Raw.

Paul surfaced via social media to release a video showing his live reaction to the freak injury, which due to a bet he placed on Polymarket resulted in him getting a nice chunk of change.

“Easiest money of my life, dog,” Paul stated in the video. “This is embarrassing. He looks slow, he looks lazy. Oh my God, look at the odds. It’s not even over. Holloway to 95%.”

He wasn’t done there.

“F**king degenerate,” he added. “Pathetic. I have nothing nice to say other than I won $30K. When you’re done with whatever this is, Conor, we should box, bro. You might have a better chance.”

The caption to the video read, “Damn, now he really gotta fight a Paul brother.”

The other Paul brother, Jake Paul, who has been active as a boxer, currently recovering from a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua that resulted in him suffering a badly broken jaw, also released a video clowning McGregor. Jake, who has been calling out McGregor for a fight for years, shared a parody video of himself mocking McGregor’s kick before falling backwards into a pool.