The “F**k ICE” chants are back.

At the House of Glory show on Friday night, the familiar chants once again turned up.

During HOG No Turning Back on February 20 in New York, fans loudly delivered “F**k ICE” chants ahead of the advertised showdown between MJF and Zilla Fatu.

Both competitors could be seen scanning the crowd as the chants intensified, briefly acknowledging the noise before the match atmosphere settled back into focus.

The chant has become something of a recurring backdrop at recent events involving MJF. It initially gained traction during the February 4 episode of AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas, prior to MJF’s first meeting with Brody.

From there, it followed him internationally to AEW Grand Slam in Australia, and resurfaced again on the February 18 edition of Dynamite in Sacramento.

The situation quickly moved beyond the wrestling bubble.

Following the February 4 Dynamite broadcast, several mainstream outlets covered the fan reaction, including John Oliver on Last Week Tonight, as well as CNN, NBC, and TMZ, among others.