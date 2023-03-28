AEW has released this week’s episode of Dark: Elevation on Youtube, which features top stars like Matt Hardy, Riho, Athena, Ethan Page and more in action. Check out the episode, including the full card, below.

-Athena vs. Tootie Lynn in a ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground Match

-Diamante vs. Riho

-Matt Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy vs. The Spanish Announce Project

-Anaya & Zack Clayton vs. The Firm (Lee Moriarty & Big Bill)

-Sage Hale & Briar vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

-Tony Nese & Ari Daivari vs. Lane Summers & Campbell Myers

-Willow Nightingale vs. Maggie Lee