AEW has released this week’s episode of Dark on Youtube, which features rising stars in action like Konosuke Takeshita, Evil Uno, Top Flight, Skye blue, AR FOX, and more.

Check out the episode, including the full card, below.

* Steph De Lander vs. Marina Shafir

* Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata

* AR Fox vs. Nick Comoroto

* Zack Clayton vs. Schaff

* Brady Booker vs. Serpentico

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Karter

* Evil Uno vs. Alexander Moss

* Top Flight vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Austin Green and Vary Morales