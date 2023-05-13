NWA and AAA have released their full joint special called “The World Is A Vampire” on Youtube. Check out the full card, as well as the video link to watch the show, below.

Welcome to The World is a Vampire: Mexico, a two-part wrestling special that takes place in the heart of Mexico City, where over 30,000 gathered to witness The World is a Vampire festival!

* Witness Cyon & Homicide take on Komander & Octagon Jr. in a match that you won’t soon forget!

* Don’t miss the clash between Aron Stevens & Natalia Markova and Arez & La Hiedra!

Gold will also be on the line as NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton defends his title against Jack Cartwheel and Sal The Pal.

* And in our main event, we have a no-disqualification match where former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch will take on the twisted and demented Psycho Clown in a match that is sure to be one for the ages!

Don’t miss a second of the heart-pumping action as The World is a Vampire: Mexico brings you the best wrestling talent from around the globe! Streaming free on YouTube!