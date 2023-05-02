NWA has released the latest edition of its weekly Youtube episodic Powerrr, which features two championship matchups and more updates on the Crockett Cup tournament. Check out the full card and video link below.

-EC3 vs. Carnage for the NWA National Championship

-Madi Wrekowski & Missa Kate vs. The Hollywood Blondes for the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship

-Cyon vs. Chris Adonis

-Kamille vs. Natalia Markova (non-title)

-More details on who will be tag with Tyrus in the Crockett Coup tournament

