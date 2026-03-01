An unexpected moment inside the Chamber had fans buzzing for more than just the in-ring action.

The 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event went down from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. The card featured both men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches, with the women opening the show inside the unforgiving steel structure.

Competing in the high-stakes bout were Raquel Rodriguez, Kiana James, Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley. The winner would move on to WrestleMania 42 to challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Bliss, Asuka, Rodriguez and Ripley started the match locked inside their pods, while James and Stratton kicked things off. The two wasted little time trading shots, immediately setting a fast and physical tone to start the night.

At one point during an early flurry, a brief wardrobe mishap occurred amid the rapid-fire action. As Stratton delivered a leg drop to James’ midsection, James’ ring gear shifted slightly during the impact. The moment happened quickly and was difficult to catch on the live broadcast due to the pace of the exchange inside the Chamber.

Still, slowed-down clips of the sequence began making the rounds on social media shortly after the event (see video below).

Later in the match, Rodriguez also experienced a minor wardrobe issue during a spot involving Stratton. Like the earlier moment, it was brief and did not appear to disrupt the flow of the match (see second video below).

When all was said-and-done, it was Rhea Ripley who emerged victorious in the Women’s Chamber match, setting up a WrestleMania 42 showdown against current WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

