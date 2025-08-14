Seth Rollins had a memorable appearance on television this morning.

Not for anything he himself would personally like to remember, but memorable nonetheless.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion and leader of the new faction, ‘The Vision’ with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, made another appearance on the show he has regularly guested on, ‘Good Morning Football.’

Rollins has been a regular guest on ‘Good Morning Football’ many times in recent months, often talking about his favorite team, the Chicago Bears.

During Seth Rollins’ appearance as guest host for ‘Good Morning Football’ on August 14, 2025, the pro wrestling star ripped his pants.

After realizing he split his pants down the middle in the back, Rollins made a hilarious facial expression, before turning and showing to the camera what just happened, as the rest of the crew enjoyed a good laugh.