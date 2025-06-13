“The Beast Incarnate” is a proud papa today.

Mya Lesnar, daugher of WWE and UFC legend Brock Lesnar, won the NCAA Division National Title in Shot Put at the 2025 NCAA Track & Field Championships on Thursday.

She hit 19.01m in the first round of the women’s Shot Put at the NCAA Championships in Oregon (62 feet, 4 1/2 inches).

It’s worth noting that even her second best attempt, 61 feet, 11 inches, was still better than Abria Smith, who came in second place with a 61 foot, 10/14 inch throw.

Mya Lesnar is a promising young athlete who attends Colorado State, and entered the NCAA Championships ranked No. 1 in the nation. She also won the 2024 national title in shot put for indoor track and field.