After her bombshell announcement on WWE Raw regarding being pregnant and vacating the WWE Women’s World Championship, Naomi passed through the curtain to the famous ‘Gorilla Position’ backstage at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

On social media, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque shared the footage that shows Naomi’s initial reaction seconds after dropping the groundbreaking news during the live WWE on Netflix broadcast.

“Couldn’t be happier for Naomi & Jimmy,” Triple H wrote as the caption to the video on X. “Some things matter more than championships.”

Watch the backstage reaction to the Naomi announcement from Naomi herself, Jimmy Uso and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque via the media player embedded below.