Tyrese Haliburton has now appeared on both WWE SmackDown and WWE Raw.

Following his appearance on the WWE SmackDown episode in 2024 where he and Jalen Brunson, who are facing off in the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the NBA star returned to the WWE Universe on Monday night.

At the beginning of the May 19 episode of WWE Raw at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, it was advertised that Tyrese Haliburton would appear later in the show to make a “massive announcement.”

Immediately after the hard-hitting Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller bout in the second hour of the show, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee’s pre-taped interview with Haliburton via satellite from inside the empty arena from earlier today is shown.

During the interview, Haliburton made his advertised “massive announcement,” which is that he will be available as a playable character in the new WWE 2K25 video game.

Haliburton then spoke about his appearance on last year’s SmackDown with Brunson, how the two are squaring off in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals starting on Wednesday, and gave his prediction for “Main Event” Jey Uso beating Logan Paul in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship main event of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24 in Tampa, FL.

BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton is coming to WWE 2K25 later this year! 🔥🔥🔥#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/I2eA8Rt0GG — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2025