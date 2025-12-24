WWE is about to get ‘Stranger.’

On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed rumors of a WWE and Stranger Things crossover, posting a teaser video on social media to promote the upcoming venture (see video below).

“THE WWE GETS STRANGER,” Netflix’s social media tease read. “January 5 🙃 LIVE only on Netflix at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT 👀 #WWERaw.”

Stranger Things returns with new episodes on Thursday, and again on New Year’s Eve, wrapping up the ongoing season of the wildly popular Netflix original series.

For those who missed our original report back on December 18 regarding plans for WWE and Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ to team up, you can read it below:

