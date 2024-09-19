Have you ever wondered what a day in the life of AEW and ROH President and NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan is like?

Spoiler alert — it’s busy.

Prior to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, a new special dubbed, “NFL Films Presents: 24 Hours With Tony Khan” premiered on FOX Sports 1 as part of a longer special documentary.

On Thursday, the full Tony Khan segment was released via social media.

“Brace yourself for the story of a man who pours his love of football and wrestling into everything he does,” the post from the NFL Films Twitter (X) feed read. “NFL Films Presents: 24 hours with Tony Khan.”

The AEW and ROH President was quick to respond to the post, stating simply, “This is a dream come true. Thank you, NFL Films.”

Watch NFL Films Presents: 24 Hours With Tony Khan via the video player embedded below.