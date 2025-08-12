Nick Hogan showed up for another tribute to his late father, Hulk Hogan.

As noted, Hogan’s Hangout In Clearwater, FL. held an ‘All-Day Celebration Of Life’ for Hulk Hogan on Monday, August 11, 2025.

During the event, the son of “The Hulkster,” Nick Hogan, showed up and delivered a touching tribute speech for his father.

Featured below is a transcript of what Nick Hogan said, as well as video footage of the speech itself.

“Wow, thank you guys so much. Oh my God. Wow. Hogan’s hangout. We’ll be here tonight. And thank you, guys. Thank you so much. We’ve got a very, very special edition of Main Event Karaoke for you guys tonight. You know, it’s been incredibly difficult for everyone the past few weeks since my father passed, but Main Event Karaoke was his favorite activity to come to. He loved and lived to come here on Monday nights and he would get so eager to come in here and spend time with all of you guys and all of our champions.”

“And I want to say thank you to all of you guys for being here tonight to celebrate. Happy birthday, love. Thank you. It really means it’s a lot to me, like just thank you. I just got off the plane from New York about an hour ago. I was at his new bar up there that we were celebrating his birthday there as well. Today was force illustrated and I jumped on a plane and flew right down here to be here with you guys because I was so excited to have his birthday here with you guys today. And I’m so lucky to see so many people that meant so much to my dad here. And I’ve told this story before, but I’ll make it quick. I got to tell you guys main event karaoke was his idea.”

“He was in love with this idea. And he said, I want to do karaoke at Hogan’s Hangout on Monday night. And Bill Bill, our partner here, said it’ll never work, it’ll never happen. You’re going to get the same three people in there singing. Well, we definitely got the same three people, but it’s more like the same 300 people that come back all the time and a lot of new friends. So thank you guys for making this party what it is. This is the greatest karaoke party in the world. Let me ask you guys, how many of you are here for the very first time tonight? Wow. Oh my goodness. Thank you, guys. I see a lot of our regulars here tonight. A lot of our champions are in the house. A lot of really special people are here tonight.”

“A lot of my dad’s friends are here tonight. So I’m just honored to be here with you guys and honored to celebrate his birthday with you guys. And I know he’s watching all of us right now and he’s singing his heart out, and he is so happy because he would want to be here too for his birthday. So we’re in the right place tonight. I’m going to let Zach take over tonight and host so I can get to talk to all of you guys and hang out and enjoy the show with you guys. But we are so excited. So one more time, who’s ready for karaoke?