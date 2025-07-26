New Japan Pro-Wrestling paid tribute to one of the most iconic figures to ever compete on its soil, honoring the late Hulk Hogan with a special memorial ceremony before Saturday’s G1 Climax 35 event in Tokyo.

A ten-bell salute was held for “The Hulkster” to honor Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest following complications from neck fusion surgery.

Hogan was a major star for NJPW throughout the 1980s, rising to prominence in Japan alongside his American success.

During the July 26 NJPW G1 Climax show in “The Land of the Rising Sun,” NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi stood alongside legendary referee Tiger Hattori inside the squared circle, holding a framed photo of Hogan as the NJPW roster surrounded the ring in silence to pay their respects.

Backstage, Hattori reflected on his personal relationship with Hogan, which stretched back long before Hogan stepped into a wrestling ring.

“Personally, I can’t believe it. It was too soon, to be honest,” said Hattori. “Before he became a professional wrestler, I lived in Tampa, Florida for 17 years, and Hogan’s mother happened to live near my house. So I was about 17 when I first met him. I was in my second year of high school or something like that.”

Hattori recalled their early days training together under Hiro Matsuda, the same trainer who famously broke Hogan’s leg during training—an event that would become part of Hogan’s legendary origin story.

“So I was teaching amateur wrestling at Hiro Matsuda’s gym. He came there as a student, but after about six months he broke his leg. I thought he had disappeared, but then he started coming back. After a while he went to Georgia to make his debut, and then he came back to his hometown of Tampa.”

Hattori described Hogan as someone who always stood out from the pack.

“He was definitely outstanding, more than your average wrestler. He was big in size, but I don’t know, I think he was just a little different,” Hattori said. “He had such great success so it’s sad that he passed away so early, but I have a lot of respect for him as a professional wrestler.

“I bet he’s up there again wrestling in heaven. We’ve lost a truly wonderful person. I hope we’ll see another wrestler like him. I want to say thank you for all the great times we had.”