With the premiere of season three of WWE: Unreal just a couple of weeks away, Netflix has released the official trailer for the new season, offering fans a preview of what to expect.

The latest installment of the behind-the-scenes docuseries premieres on Tuesday, July 21 and will center heavily on John Cena’s retirement tour.

The season will also chronicle AJ Lee’s WWE return, the injuries that forced creative changes heading into WrestleMania 42, and WWE’s efforts to elevate the next generation of stars, including Bron Breakker, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams.

Netflix released the following official description for the new season:

“John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of Superstars rise to the occasion. WWE: Unreal takes viewers inside the writers’ room as injuries, last-minute pivots, and career-defining decisions reshape WWE’s biggest season yet heading into Wrestlemania 42.”

Season three will consist of five episodes, each running approximately 50 minutes.

Among those listed as featured throughout the season are John Cena, AJ Lee, Bron Breakker, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, Lash Legend, Stephanie Vaquer, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch.