Saudi Arabia does things big.

Real big.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at WWE’s unique setup in Saudi Arabia ahead of a major weekend of action.

On Friday, Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted a video highlighting the temporary stadium in Riyadh that will host Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown and Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble.

The venue, known as the Riyadh Season Stadium, was constructed in just about a month.

The structure was built in the King Abdullah Financial District, located in Riyadh’s Al-Aqeeq neighborhood, and the rapid turnaround clearly caught Levesque’s attention.

“Not bad for a month,” Triple H said while showing off the venue in the video.

Levesque went on to explain how difficult it was to truly grasp the scale of the stadium until seeing it in person.

“When you see the initial concepts of it, it’s really hard to picture the size and scope and all the stuff of it and how it will actually look. I’m excited to go back there and look at it with the city behind it.”

He also noted that the stadium is designed to shine once the lights go down.

“As cool as it looks now, I think tonight, it’s designed for dark. This is pretty cool,” Levesque added.

One detail that stood out most was just how quickly the transformation took place.

“Hard to picture that this was like a strip of dirt a month ago. From that to this, it’s crazy.”

Fans will get a good look at the venue at today’s WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh “Go-Home” episode of WWE SmackDown, which emanates from the same location as Saturday’s highly-anticipated premium live event.

Final moments of quiet before an epic #RoyalRumble weekend. pic.twitter.com/reAoOzymnZ — Triple H (@TripleH) January 30, 2026