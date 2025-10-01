In a new Instagram post, Reby Hardy — wife of TNA star Matt Hardy — shared details of a disturbing incident involving an unidentified man who parked outside her home and allegedly threatened to shoot her after she questioned why he was on her property.

Reby captioned her video with, “Touch grass if you think this is ok #northcarolina #stalker #southernliving #wrestling.”

In the clip, she explained, “This psycho was staked out in front of my house, called me a slur, and then threatened to shoot me for asking what he was doing on my property.” She also posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a social media comment from the individual, who directed derogatory remarks at her.

The alleged comment read as follows, “As someone who lived in the same town as them, I can personally say Reby is a ct to everyone. She’s just an entitled racist piece of s who only cares about herself. It’s strange — the entire city loves Matt, but all of us hate that c**t with a passion.”

Matt Hardy later responded in the comments of her post, writing, “It’s NEVER OK.”

The video Reby shared about the incident can be viewed below: