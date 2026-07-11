Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews were on hand to witness a brutal knockout at this week’s Power Slap event in Las Vegas, NV.

The WWE Superstar and the AEW wrestler were in attendance for the event ahead of UFC 329, where former WWE and AEW star Jake Hager suffered his first career loss in Power Slap competition.

UFC India shared footage on Instagram of Ripley and Matthews reacting to the finish after Hager was knocked out by former TNA wrestler Mahabali Shera, who now competes under his real name, Amanpreet Singh.

Hager absorbed two heavy slaps during the opening exchanges before a third shot sent him crashing backwards to the canvas, prompting the referee to immediately stop the contest.

The defeat marks Hager’s first loss since joining Power Slap’s heavyweight division. Despite entering the bout undefeated, he was not ranked in the promotion’s heavyweight standings, where Damien Dibbell currently sits atop the division as champion.