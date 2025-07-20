It’s twice as nice!

At the WWE Corpus Christi Supershow on July 19, 2025, a pair of WWE Superstars gave the fans in “The Lone Star State” a moment to remember.

During the non-televised live event, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY joined forces to take on the team of WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi and Nia Jax.

While competing in the match, Ripley and SKY hit back-to-back “stink-faces” on Jax, to the delight of the Corpus Christi crowd.

Watch video of the spot via the media player embedded below. Also below are several still images from the epic crowd-pleasing spot.

For those interested, you can also check out complete WWE House Show Results From Corpus Christi, TX. 7/19/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.