The May 8th episode of AEW Collision featured a surprise appearance by former WWE and TNA star Zach Gowen.

Gowen, best known as the only one-legged professional wrestler to compete in WWE, was shown in the crowd prior to Ricochet’s match against Angelico. Following Ricochet’s win, the action didn’t stop there.

The high-flyer grabbed a microphone and turned his attention to Gowen, sparking a tense moment that quickly escalated. AEW security tried to defuse the situation, but Ricochet attacked them, even going so far as to shave part of a guard’s head.

That prompted Gowen to enter the ring, where things turned physical. Ricochet struck him with a kick to the leg, delivered his signature Recoil finisher, and shockingly made off with Gowen’s prosthetic leg.

Gowen made waves in the early 2000s with memorable runs in WWE and TNA, where he inspired fans by competing at a high level with just one leg.

