WWE has released footage of Riddle’s intense workout for Saturday’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

As seen below, Riddle hit the gym and other outside facilities, and also wrestled with Shinsuke Nakamura to prepare for the 7-man MITB Ladder Match.

The final entrant for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match will likely be confirmed on tomorrow’s go-home SmackDown. The current list of participants looks like this: Riddle, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Omos, and Sami Zayn.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for this Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. We will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm ET.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the Riddle workout video, along with the current Money In the Bank card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. 1 participant TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.