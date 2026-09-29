“The OTC” is coming to a commercial break near you.

Ahead of the release of the new ‘Street Fighter’ movie, which features Roman Reigns as Akuma and Cody Rhodes as Guile, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion has taken on his Akuma persona for a new commercial advertising campaign for The General Insurance.

Featured below is the complete announcement and video of the first commercial featuring Roman Reigns as Akuma in the ‘Give People a Break’ campaign for The General Insurance.

The General Insurance® Brings Its “Give People a Break” Promise to the World of “Street Fighter”

New campaign partners with the upcoming “Street Fighter” film, using Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma to take on common car insurance frustrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn – At The General Insurance®, giving people a break has been part of the brand’s DNA for more than 60 years. Now, the auto insurer is bringing that promise to an unexpected new arena through a partnership with the upcoming “Street Fighter” film, using one of the franchise’s most iconic characters, Akuma, to show that while plenty of things in life can feel like a battle, car insurance shouldn’t be one of them.

In the ad, WWE Superstar and actor Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i steps into the role of Akuma, the legendary Master of the Fist he will portray in the upcoming “Street Fighter” film, in theaters Oct. 16. The commercial puts a playful twist on common insurance frustrations by comparing dealing with the wrong insurance company to going head-to-head with the formidable fighter.

Unlike Akuma, The General is here to give drivers a break, helping take the fight out of getting insured with great customer service and affordable rates when drivers need them most. The full ad can be viewed here: LINK.

“At The General, giving people a break isn’t just something we say. It’s the lens we use to think about how we can make insurance easier for our customers,” said Chauncey Citchens, director of marketing at The General Insurance. “Partnering with “Street Fighter” gives us a fun, culturally relevant way to bring that story to life. In a world built around epic battles, we can show drivers that getting the service and rates they deserve shouldn’t have to feel like one.”

The partnership also gives The General an opportunity to connect with consumers through the entertainment, characters and communities they already care about. Anoa’i provides a unique bridge across those worlds, stretching from his role as Roman Reigns in WWE to Akuma in “Street Fighter” and now bringing that character into The General’s latest campaign.

“While WWE fans acknowledge their Tribal Chief, they and “Street Fighter” fans are about to be introduced to a very different side of me as Akuma,” said Anoa’i. “That’s what made this spot with The General so much fun. We get to bring these different worlds together.”

The work also builds on The General’s existing connection to WWE, where the brand serves as WWE’s premier insurance sponsor. Through its WWE partnership, The General has continued to find new ways to connect with fans through advertising, content and experiences centered around the passions they care about most.

The campaign was developed in partnership with BBDO Chicago and will roll out across TV, digital and social media platforms.

For more information and to see the new spots visit www.thegeneral.com and follow the brand on Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About The General Insurance

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed auto insurance agency and a subsidiary of Sentry Insurance Company. For over 60 years, The General has served under-served drivers who may find it difficult to secure coverage. The General takes an empathetic approach to insurance—ensuring all drivers have a flexible and reasonably priced option available when they need it most. To learn more about The General, visit www.thegeneral.com and follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube.