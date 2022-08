Shayna Baszler won a gauntlet match on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown to earn the right to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales next Saturday.

Since Money in the Bank, Morgan has feuded with Ronda Rousey, a good friend of Baszler.

Rousey shared footage of her training with Baszler on Instagram as Rousey was teaching Shayna how to reverse the Codebreaker into a Rear Naked Choke.