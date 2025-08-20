Samantha Irvin is still keeping busy since parting ways with WWE.
In addition to getting married to AEW star Ricochet, the former ring announcer for WWE also continued to pursue her music career.
Back in April, Irvin dropped an official music video for her single, “Shawty Wanna” (WATCH HERE) and this week, she dropped another.
Irvin released the official music video for her single, “Assumin’,” on Monday, August 18, 2025, via her official YouTube channel.
From @SamanthaTheBomb on YouTube:
Samantha (The Bomb)- Assumin’- Original Music Video
Director: Malaena Eagle @malaenaeagle
DP: Andrew Kwok @kwokcinematics
Producer: Logan Etherington @acehighproductions_
Executive Producers: Samantha Johnson, Malaena Eagle @malaenaeagle
Edit: The Commodore Productions
Choreographer: Malaena Eagle @malaenaeagle
Dancers: Kristal Daniels @kristal_yvette, Kylee Jackson @kuh_kylee, Amaleke Bradley @kidd_themonster, Tyrese Parker @tyreseparker.
Hair/Make Up: Kerry Stöwhas @dallasdoll702
Key Stylist: Malaena Eagle @styledbyeagle
Stylist assistant: Bianca Paine @biancapaine
Efrain Salas – 1st AC/Swing
Set: In Color Studios @incolorstudios
Special thanks to @gypsywood & @thelasvegasshowgirlhouse
R630 Ind.
Assumin’-
Written by: Samantha Johnson & Chikezie Eze
Produced by: MBK
Mixed by: Belle Vex