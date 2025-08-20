Samantha Irvin is still keeping busy since parting ways with WWE.

In addition to getting married to AEW star Ricochet, the former ring announcer for WWE also continued to pursue her music career.

Back in April, Irvin dropped an official music video for her single, “Shawty Wanna” (WATCH HERE) and this week, she dropped another.

Irvin released the official music video for her single, “Assumin’,” on Monday, August 18, 2025, via her official YouTube channel.

From @SamanthaTheBomb on YouTube: