WWE has released several interesting videos for Sami Zayn as he prepares to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of tonight’s Elimination Chamber event.

The first two Elimination Chamber Diary videos for Zayn feature a look at his trip to the Bell Centre on Valentine’s Day to watch the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens defeat the Chicago Blackhawks. Zayn received a huge ovation and was honored by the team. The second Diary entry features Zayn’s wife Khadijah discussing his turn on Reigns, why tonight’s match will be an emotional moment for their family, and more.

WWE also released a promo written by and narrated by Ariel Helwani, looking back at Montreal’s wrestling past, and Zayn as he looks to take the title from Reigns tonight.

Speaking of Helwani, also below is a video of Zayn sitting down with the combat sports journalist to discuss tonight’s match, the journey that brought him here, and more.

The aforementioned videos can be seen below, along with the show-closing segment from Friday’s go-home edition of SmackDown in Montreal:

