Seth Rollins didn’t mince words when asked to name the people in wrestling he despises most — and the trio he picked might surprise you.

During an appearance on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams, the WWE Superstar was tasked with assembling his personal “nightmare team” — three wrestling figures he’d enjoy seeing get pummeled in the ring. Rollins wasted no time naming his top choice: longtime rival CM Punk.

“You knew this was coming. CM Punk. Number one with a bullet,” Rollins said with a smirk.

His second pick was more unexpected and deeply rooted in childhood memories, as he named a classic WWE villain from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

“Rick ‘The Model’ Martel. As a kid, I hated that guy. He was my ultimate villain growing up,” Rollins admitted.

But it was his final choice that raised eyebrows — none other than Hulk Hogan.

“This one may be controversial, but… we also want somebody that we want to see get crushed in the ring. That’s gonna be Hulk Hogan,” Rollins stated.

When Adams asked him to elaborate on his feelings toward the wrestling icon, Rollins kept it short but telling:

“You can look it up. You’ll figure it out,” he said. “Yeah, we’d love to see Hulk Hogan just get kicked around a little bit by these boys. That’d be nice.”

Rollins went on to suggest there’s long-standing friction behind the scenes:

“I’ve got a complicated relationship there with The Hulkster. Hollywood Hulk Hogan? Not a good guy. Terry Bollea? Also not the best guy.”

He closed out the segment with a playful nod to Adams, teasing the buzz his comments might generate:

“Don’t worry, I’m doing you a favor right now. This will go viral just for you.”