Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Tuesday event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo was briefly interrupted when a noticeable earthquake struck during a live match.

The tremor occurred during an eight-man tag team bout featuring part-time AEW star Tetsuya Naito and his teammates BUSHI, Kaito Kiyamiya, and KENTA against Masa Kitamiya, Takashi Sugiura, Tetsuya Endo, and HAYATA. As the building began to shake, the wrestlers and crowd quickly realized something was happening, and the action was temporarily paused while fans’ phones sounded earthquake alerts.

NOAH’s Korakuen Hall show was briefly halted after a strong earthquake hit during a live match.

Commentary acknowledged the shaking in real time as earthquake alerts sounded throughout the venue.

The show resumed shortly afterward, and the event concluded without reported injuries or major damage.

“We’re experiencing an earthquake here in Tokyo, and it’s a fairly sizable one,” the commentary team stated as it was happening (see video below). “Yeah, we are shaking on the fifth floor here. Notifications on everyone’s phone. We’re just going to pause for a moment.”

After a short stoppage, the match resumed and Naito, BUSHI, Kiyamiya, and KENTA picked up the victory. The event then continued as scheduled, including two more matches and the main event, where Manabu Soya and Yuki Iino defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in the finals of NOAH’s Neo Global Tag League.

According to preliminary reports, the earthquake measured 5.5 in magnitude and was centered in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo. Authorities did not issue a tsunami warning, and there were no immediate reports of serious injuries or major structural damage.