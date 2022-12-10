Sol Ruca has been a trending topic on social media for how she defeated Valentina Feroz on last night’s WWE NXT Level Up episode.

As seen in the clips below, Ruca finished Feroz off with a unique flipping cutter in the corner. This appears to be the new finisher for the former athlete from the University of Oregon, who competed on the school’s Acrobatics & Tumbling team, earning NCATA Individual Event National Championship honors.

Ruca was signed in the same March WWE Performance Center Class that also included Thea Hail, Hank Walker, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Cole Karter, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Roxanne Perez, and Arianna Grace, among others. She has worked a handful of Level Up and live event matches since debuting in late June. She also has a few NXT Tuesday night matches – she defeated Amari Miller in her main show debut on September 20, then took a loss to Indi Hartwell on the October 25 show, was defeated by Elektra Lopez on November 8, then defeated by Zoey Stark on November 22.

You can click here for our recap/videos from this week’s NXT Level Up. Below are clips of Ruca’s new finisher:

