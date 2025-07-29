WWE Hall of Famer Sting paid emotional tribute to his longtime on-screen rival and real-life friend Hulk Hogan over the weekend.

While appearing at Big Time Wrestling’s event at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday night, “The Icon” took time out from autograph signings and fan photo ops to honor Hogan, who passed away the day prior from cardiac arrest following complications stemming from recent neck surgery.

“I loved Hulk Hogan. I still love him. I’m going to miss him,” Sting said to the live crowd. “He was a contributor to the wrestling industry as a whole like no one else. He brought everyone else up to new levels, he brought Sting up to new levels. Sting-Hogan, we broke attendance records all over the United States, here in Charlotte. We had buyrate, pay-per-view rates, record-breaking there with pay-per-views. Nintendo games, remember those, right? Nintendo 64, unbelievable.”

Sting and Hogan famously headlined WCW Starrcade 1997 in one of the most anticipated matches in company history, a culmination of their rivalry after Hogan’s iconic 1996 heel turn. While that match became symbolic of WCW’s boom period—and some of its missteps—Sting remembered Hogan’s arrival in the company as a net positive.

“When he came into WCW, I had people saying, ‘Do you feel like they’re pushing you aside to make way for Hulk?’” Sting recalled. “I said, ‘No, I don’t feel like that at all. I feel like we have the king of kings here. I mean, Hulk Hogan, he is going to help put butts in seats, we’re all going to make more money, we’re all going to get better ratings. It’s going to be good all the way around.’ You look at what he did, he transcended wrestling. No one else ever did. He was the first.”

Though Hogan’s legacy remains complex—with controversies including a racism scandal that led to his removal from the WWE Hall of Fame from 2015 to 2018—Sting focused solely on their personal relationship and what Hogan meant to the business.

“He really did care for others. He cared for me,” Sting said. “He lifted me up, he lifted WCW up. I’m grateful to have known him. And I just couldn’t not acknowledge Hulk Hogan tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)