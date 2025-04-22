WrestleMania 41 featured a surprise appearance from WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin during Night Two, as he came out to announce the official attendance for the evening. However, his entrance didn’t go exactly as planned and has since become a hot topic of conversation behind the scenes.

Austin made his way out on his signature ATV, but things took a turn early on when he attempted to drive up to the stage. Instead of hitting the proper ramp, he veered off course and ended up stuck in a dead-end area beneath the stage. After attempting to reverse, the ATV became lodged, prompting a scramble from WWE crew members who rushed over to help free the vehicle. Once cleared, Austin was able to get back on track and continued with his entrance.

Later, as he made his way around the ringside area, Austin crashed the ATV into the barricade at ringside, visibly jarring a woman in the front row. WWE President Nick Khan was seen immediately approaching the woman to check on her condition following the impact.

The entire sequence of events—from the backstage blunder to the barricade collision—was reportedly a major topic of discussion following the show and has drawn plenty of attention from both talent and staff.

Bet you haven’t seen this yet. Fan footage of Austin missing the 15 foot wide ramp, ya know before he crashed again. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gxeqc0R5t2 — The WWE Podcast (@Wrestling_Audio) April 21, 2025

