The official trailer for the new movie ‘Street Fighter,’ based on the iconic video game, has arrived.
As noted, Cody Rhodes dressed up in full-character as Guile for a promotional appearance to promote the release of the first official trailer for the film, which also features Roman Reigns in the role of Akuma.
Featured below is the official description for the trailer, which was released today by IGN.
Street Fighter – Official Trailer (2026) Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang
Take a look at the Official Trailer for Street Fighter, the upcoming action fighting movie based on the hit video game series distributed by Paramount Pictures. Witness the fight of a lifetime with a star-studded cast in Street Fighter, in theaters on October 16.
Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu and Ken Masters are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!
Street Fighter stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Orville Peck, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jason Momoa, and more. The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai and produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Takayuki Nakayama, and Stefan Makhoul.
Street Fighter is in theaters on October 16.