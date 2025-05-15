During this week’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, the broadcast took a moment to honor the late, great Sabu (Terry Brunk), who sadly passed away this past Sunday at the age of 60.

The tribute began with a cut to the commentary desk, where Excalibur addressed Sabu’s passing as the ECW legend’s iconic entrance music played softly in the background. Viewers were shown a montage of memorable moments from Sabu’s legendary in-ring career, culminating in a solemn “In Memory Of” graphic as the music continued to echo through the arena.

Returning live to the commentary desk, Excalibur shared how he became friends and colleagues with someone who not only knew Sabu well, but battled him in one of pro wrestling’s most storied rivalries—Taz.

With clear emotion in his voice, Taz took over and told the audience he would try his best to get through the moment. He then spoke from the heart, reflecting on Sabu both as a man and as a pro wrestler, giving him “all the praise in the world.” As the emotion overwhelmed him, Taz removed his sunglasses to let the audience see the grief in his eyes—choosing vulnerability over composure.

Barely able to get the words out, Taz told his fallen friend, “I’m going to miss you,” before pointing to the sky in a final tribute, mirroring the gesture Sabu often made in the ring.

It was a raw, heartfelt moment that captured just how much Sabu meant—not just to fans, but to those who shared the ring with him.

Rest in peace, Sabu.