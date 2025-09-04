As noted, “The Human Suplex Machine” took his rightful place in hardcore wrestling history this week.

Prior to the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., AEW color commentator and former ECW World Champion Taz was inducted into the 2300 Arena’s Hardcore Hall of Fame.

After the show, AEW released a complete video archive of the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame induction of Taz, which you can watch via the media player embedded below.