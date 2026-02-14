An unusual situation has unfolded involving WWE’s former longtime corporate home in Stamford, Connecticut.

A group of teenagers reportedly gained unauthorized access to the old WWE Headquarters at 1241 East Main Street, better known to wrestling fans as Titan Towers, and later shared video footage of their late-night exploration online.

The building famously served as WWE’s corporate base of operations for decades before the company relocated to a new downtown Stamford facility in 2023.

According to the footage (see video below), the teens navigated the darkened structure using only their phone flashlights, documenting the entire visit as they moved from room to room.

The video shows walls still lined with framed photos and promotional posters from historic WWE matches, along with remnants of older marketing materials left behind in certain areas. At one point, the group came across what appeared to be a former locker room and gym space that WWE talent once used for training.

That’s when things got even more surreal.

The teens are seen sitting at abandoned office desks, posing for the camera, and flipping through what looked to be old architectural blueprints. They also browsed through vintage WWE magazines featuring top stars such as Kane and Brock Lesnar.

WWE no longer owns the property.

The building was sold in January for $3.75 million to MB Financial Group, a real estate firm with offices in Branford and Boston.

WWE officially moved into its new headquarters at 707 Washington Boulevard in Stamford back in 2023, closing the chapter on the iconic Titan Towers era.