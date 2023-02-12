Tonight’s Super Bowl LVII will feature a DraftKings commercial with Kevin Hart that has a few run-ins with popular athletes and celebrities including The Undertaker.

Taker pops up behind Hart when he accidentally says his name. The ad also features stars like Tony Hawk and “Big Papi” David Ortiz.

Taker had his last match when he worked a cinematic Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame last year by Vince McMahon.

Check out the ad here: