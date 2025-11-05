History took place at this year’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

The TNA Bound For Glory show from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts back on October 12, 2025, featured the final showdown between tag-team legends and longtime career rivals, The Hardys and The Dudley Boyz.

At the biggest TNA Wrestling show of the year, the two teams squared off in a special double tag-team title tilt dubbed “One Last Table,” which featured The Hardys duo of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defending their TNA and NXT World Tag-Team Championships against The Dudley Boyz (Team 3D) duo of Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley.

In the end, when all was said-and-done, it was The Hardys who emerged victorious, retaining their tag-team titles in a memorable, crowd-pleasing showdown against the fellow tag-team wrestling legends.

During the build-up to the match, the match itself, and the immediate aftermath behind-the-scenes at the Tsongas Center, cameras were rolling all over the place to document the historic occasion.

Earlier this week, D-Von Dudley’s official YouTube channel (@D-VonDudley) released a special 38-plus minute full-length documentary dubbed, ‘The Last Table: An UNREAL Documentary On My LAST MATCH vs The Hardy Boyz!‘

The official description for the excellent new documentary reads as follows:

The Last Table: An UNREAL Documentary On My LAST MATCH vs The Hardy Boyz! THE DUDLEY BOYZ LAST MATCH EVER! A documentary crew follows D-Von Dudley for his last match vs The Hardy Boyz at TNA Bound For Glory. THE LAST TABLE!

Watch the complete 38-plus minute documentary via the YouTube player embedded below.

