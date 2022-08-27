The NWA 74 anniversary pre-show is live on FITE from the historic Chase in St. Louis, Missouri:

Night 1 Card

NWA World Women’s Title Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Title Match: Cyon vs. Jax Dane (c)

NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match: La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 vs. The Commonwealth Connection’s Harry Smith and Doug Williams (c)

Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

Beelzebub’s Bedlam Match: The Ill Begotten (Jeremiah Plunkett, Alex Taylor, Danny Dealz) vs. Miserably Faithful (Judais, Sal The Pal, Gaagz The Gymp) with Father James Mitchell

Burke Invitational Gauntlet Match: Samantha Starr vs. Natalia Markova vs. KiLynn King vs. Angelina Love vs. Jennacide vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Max The Impaler vs. Missa Kate vs. Madi Wrenkowski vs. Taryn Terrell – Winner challenges the NWA World Women’s Champion on Night 2.

EC3 vs. Mims

Matt Cardona vs. handpicked opponent TBA

Chris Adonis vs. Odinson

Nick Alis opens the show with a live mic in the ring

Pre-show Match: The Country Gentlemen (Anthony Andrews, AJ Cazana) vs. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett)

Pre-show Match: Luke Hawx vs. VSK

Pre-show Match: The Pope vs. Rodney Mack