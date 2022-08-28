The NWA 74 anniversary pre-show is live on FITE from the historic Chase in St. Louis, Missouri:

Night 2 Card

*NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. NWA TV Champion Tyrus.

*NWA Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet Winner Max the Impaler.

*NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered vs. The Hex – Street Fight.

*MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason with Pollo Del Mar.

*NWA United States Tag Team Championship Battle Royal to crown new champions featuring Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett), The Miserably Faithful (Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp), The NOW (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus),. The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor and Rush Freeman), Ruff ‘n’ Ready (D’Vin Graves and Diante), The Fixers (Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky), Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx), The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews), Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson) and more to be announced.

*NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide vs. Ricky Morton

*Aron Stevens and Rodney Mack vs. Kratos and Pope – Missouri Tornado Tag Match

*Mercurio vs. Magic Jake Dumas with CJ.

*Thom Latimer vs. Judais.

*Caprice Coleman vs. Colby Corino – Best of Three Falls.

*JR Kratos and a partner of his choice vs. Aron Stevens & Rodney Mack.