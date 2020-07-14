 Watch the Premiere Episode of The R-Truth Game Show

Below is the premiere of The R-Truth Game Show, featuring WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth as the host.

The contestants for this first episode are Sheamus and Alexa Bliss.

The R-Truth Game Show is also available on the free version of the WWE Network.

