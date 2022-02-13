It was announced earlier in the week that global superstar and former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be involved in the opening ceremony of the NFL’s Superbowl LVI.

The Great One began by using his famous “Finally The Rock has come back” line before hyping up both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, who are the teams competing in this year’s game, which is played at SoFi Stadium.

See The Rock’s speech below.