A special edition of NWA Powerrr is airing on YouTube right now.

The special episode, titled NWA Extra Powerrr, premiered at 6:05pm ET on the official NWA YouTube channel. You can watch the episode below.

The following matches and segments were announced for the Extra Powerrr special:

* Tim Storm vs. Jordan Clearwater

* May Valentine speaks to NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille and Thomas Latimer for a sitdown interview

* Champions Series captains Austin Idol and Velvey Sky face-off before next Tuesdays Champions Series finals

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Odinson in a non-title exhibition match

* NWA World Television Champion The Pope defends against Tyrus in the main event (Lucky 7 Rule)

The free special episode is being released to celebrate the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view selling out, and Aldis hitting the 1,000 day mark of his title reign.

As noted, a special edition of AEW Dark is also being released on YouTube later tonight. You can click here for that line-up.

Stay tuned for more from the NWA. You can watch the special NWA Extra Powerrr episode below, along with related tweets and the official synopsis:

NWA 73 is sold out and the National Treasure Nick Aldis has just surpassed 1000 days as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. It’s time for a celebration! The National Treasure has taken it upon himself to present the NWA faithful with a gift: an exclusive FREE episode of NWA Powerrr right here on YouTube! Tonight, Nick Aldis meets Odinson in a special exhibition match, Jordan Clearwater takes on former World Champion Tim Storm, and in our main event, Tyrus challenges Pope in an NWA World Television Championship Match! Plus, Thom Latimer and Kamille have a sit down interview with May Valentine, and two of our Champions Series captains, Austin Idol and Velvet Sky, meet face-to-face ahead of the Champions Series finals next Tuesday!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.