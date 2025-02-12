All eyes in the pro wrestling world were on Ricky Starks on Tuesday night.

Including The Undertaker and Bully Ray.

The two WWE Hall of Fame legends and co-hosts along with Booker T and Mickie James of the new WWE LFG on A&E series debuting this Sunday were live on the air on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio when “Absolute” Ricky Starks made his surprise WWE NXT debut.

SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio account on X released video footage of The Undertaker and Bully Ray watching and reacting live to the surprise NXT on CW debut of Starks, who arrived just 24 hours after news broke regarding his official AEW departure.

“I’m training at this gym, and I notice this kid there every day,” Undertaker said when talking to Ray about his relationship with Starks over the years while watching his NXT debut. “Doesn’t say anything. Really respectful. As the training went along, we needed different spotters and different help. He was always right there.”

Undertaker continued, “Finally, we struck up a conversation and he told me he was trying to break into the business and I kind of talked to him about different things. On one of the Rumbles that Michelle [McCool] was a surprise guest in, she wanted to get in the ring and he came down and trained with her. I’ve seen him a few times here and there, and I’ve always had great conversations with him. He’s such a good kid, such a respectful kid. I haven’t seen him in probably a year, year and a half, maybe. That’s how we met, in a gym while I was getting ready for Shane [McMahon] at WrestleMania.”